Terry Eugene Brown, age 58, of Weaver, Alabama passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. Terry was born September 23, 1961 in Alabama. Terry is survived by; daughter Jenna Brown Capps (Brian); and son Justin Brown; mother Mary Ann Tucker and father Earl Tucker; sister Lori Carter (Shawn), brother Ray Brown (Cathy) and brother Jeff Brown (Karen), grandchildren Emma Jo Capps, Easton Capps, Baleigh Brown, Dylan Brown and several nieces and nephews, his faithful companion Zoey. Terry was preceded in death by his biological father Herschel Brown. Funeral services for Terry will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Keith Merritt officiating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery, The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Roger Williams, Levi Langley Jr., Joe Williams, Andy Fulmer, Jeremy Jackson and Russ Montgomery. Terry was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a graduate of Weaver High School. He attended Weaver Congregational Methodist. He was the state champion cabinet builder. He loved dirt track racing and was an Auburn Fan. He loved his grandchildren who knew him as Pops, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He was known for his generosity, always willing to help those in need. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 9, 2019

