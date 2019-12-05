The Anniston Star

Terry L. Harrell

Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunny Eve Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside for Terry L. Harrell, 64, will be Saturday December 7, at 3:00p.m., Sunny Eve Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Harrell passed away on Saturday, November 30,2019 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Harrell is survived by four brothers; Charlie Harrell, Ray Harrell, Oscar Harrell and Kenneth Harrell. Mr. Harrell spent his life in Talladega and Calhoun Counties, and was a long term employee of Harrell Wood Products. Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vera Harrell, and three sisters; Brenda Poore, Georgia Mae Harrell, and Vernell Brooks.
