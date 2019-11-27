Graveside services for Terry Lee Reed, 75 of Anniston will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at West Jefferson Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Jerry Irwin officiating. Mr. Reed passed away November 24, 2019 in Cleburne County. Terry is survived by his two daughters Cheryl Robinson (Jimmy) and Jennifer Sides (Michael), his sister Sharon Ann Salter (Robert), grandchildren Morgan Sides, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson and two great grandchildren Jase and Harper, one nephew Chris Salter, and his Aunt Joy Davidson. Terry is preceded in death by his father Hershel Reed and his mother Mary Bannister. Pallbearers will be Michael Sides, Jimmy Robinson, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson. Terry was born in Nashville Tennessee. He lived in Dora Alabama and Anniston most of his life where he was married 26 years to Carolyn Burns Reed. He worked for Anniston Business Machines and retired from Ft. McClellan. He later worked for ABS. He was an avid Golfer and Alabama Football Fan. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and employee at Cleburne County Nursing Home for the kindness and care they provided for their father.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019