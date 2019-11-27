Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Graveside service 2:00 PM West Jefferson Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Terry Lee Reed, 75 of Anniston will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at West Jefferson Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Jerry Irwin officiating. Mr. Reed passed away November 24, 2019 in Cleburne County. Terry is survived by his two daughters Cheryl Robinson (Jimmy) and Jennifer Sides (Michael), his sister Sharon Ann Salter (Robert), grandchildren Morgan Sides, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson and two great grandchildren Jase and Harper, one nephew Chris Salter, and his Aunt Joy Davidson. Terry is preceded in death by his father Hershel Reed and his mother Mary Bannister. Pallbearers will be Michael Sides, Jimmy Robinson, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson. Terry was born in Nashville Tennessee. He lived in Dora Alabama and Anniston most of his life where he was married 26 years to Carolyn Burns Reed. He worked for Anniston Business Machines and retired from Ft. McClellan. He later worked for ABS. He was an avid Golfer and Alabama Football Fan. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and employee at Cleburne County Nursing Home for the kindness and care they provided for their father. Graveside services for Terry Lee Reed, 75 of Anniston will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at West Jefferson Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Jerry Irwin officiating. Mr. Reed passed away November 24, 2019 in Cleburne County. Terry is survived by his two daughters Cheryl Robinson (Jimmy) and Jennifer Sides (Michael), his sister Sharon Ann Salter (Robert), grandchildren Morgan Sides, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson and two great grandchildren Jase and Harper, one nephew Chris Salter, and his Aunt Joy Davidson. Terry is preceded in death by his father Hershel Reed and his mother Mary Bannister. Pallbearers will be Michael Sides, Jimmy Robinson, Hunter Sides, Will Sides, Reed Robinson, Wesley Robinson. Terry was born in Nashville Tennessee. He lived in Dora Alabama and Anniston most of his life where he was married 26 years to Carolyn Burns Reed. He worked for Anniston Business Machines and retired from Ft. McClellan. He later worked for ABS. He was an avid Golfer and Alabama Football Fan. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and employee at Cleburne County Nursing Home for the kindness and care they provided for their father. Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close