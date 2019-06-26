Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lynn Pegg. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 12:00 PM Edwardsville Baptist Church 4062 Burton Street Heflin , AL View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Edwardsville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Lynn Pegg, resident of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on Friday evening, June 21, 2019 while working in his pasture. He was born on April 2, 1950 in Newport, Arkansas to Junior Denver "JD" Pegg and Carrie May Sharp Pegg. Terry was 69 years of age. In Terry's younger years, he lived in many places with his family: McCrory, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Houston Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; British Honduras(renamed Belize) in Central America; Tunica, Mississippi; and Anniston, Alabama. His love for farming and raising cattle began when he was just a little boy in McCrory, while working alongside his dad and uncles. As an adult, Terry was a hard working business owner. He loved working on his farm in Heflin, taking care of cows, chickens, horses, donkeys, and dogs. Terry was a member of Edwardsville Baptist Church. He met the love of his life 10 years ago, Nancy Ann Pegg. Terry loved his family and would do anything for them. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his stepchildren, Jamie Leighanne Carr and Richard Kyle Beegle; his grandchildren, Jack Daniel Carr and Joshua Ray Carr; his nephews, Scotty Eugene Pegg and Clinton Merel "Lucky" Pegg; stepchildren, Brian Medders, Jennifer Dorough, and Marty Dorough; and many other beloved family members and friends who will miss him greatly. Terry was predeceased by his parents, JD and Carrie, and his brother, Denver Eugene "Denny" Pegg. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Edwardsville Baptist Church, 4062 Burton Street, Heflin, AL 36264 beginning at 12 noon with the funeral at 2:00 pm. Brother Chris Jackson will officiate. Burial will be later at Weaver Cemetery in Cherokee County, AL. Pallbearers will be: Brian Medders, Jeff Beegle, Kyle Beegle, Chris Worrell, Scotty Pegg, and Clint Pegg. Dryden Funeral Home, 1467 Almon Street, Heflin, AL 36264 is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or organization or to Edwardsville Baptist Church in honor of Terry. Published in The Anniston Star on June 26, 2019

