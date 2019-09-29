Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lynne (Sweat) Lee. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Terry Lynne Sweat Lee, 52 of Fort Payne will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Terry passed away September 28, 2019 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Kent Lee; daughter, Jordan Jones (Chris); son, JonMichael Lee (Raeanne); her grandchildren, Jeslee Jones, Annalee Jones, Maylee Jones and Ivy Lee; parents, Brenda Butler (Willie Jones) and Danny Sweat (Patricia); sister, Amy Wright (Buddy); brothers, Ricky Willis, Jimmy Dodd (Kristi), Mark Sweat, Danny Sweat, Jr., and Bryan Jones; aunts, Bonnie Heafner and Sandra Wagoner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Cody Dodd, Dalton Dodd, Jared Stedham, Micah Lee, Kyle Crabtree and Garrett Poland.

Terry worked many years in the Calhoun County and Ft. Payne school systems. She was a mother to many, had a big heart, especially for her grandchildren and a passion for the children with special needs that she taught.

She was a 1985 graduate of Alexandria High School and was Homecoming Queen in 1984.

She spent her last years working alongside her brother Ricky at Fort Payne Appliance.

The family will receive flowers or donations may be made to Shepherd's Cove, 408 Martling Rd, Albertville, AL 35951.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Condolences may be made at Funeral services for Terry Lynne Sweat Lee, 52 of Fort Payne will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home.Terry passed away September 28, 2019 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville.She is survived by her ex-husband, Kent Lee; daughter, Jordan Jones (Chris); son, JonMichael Lee (Raeanne); her grandchildren, Jeslee Jones, Annalee Jones, Maylee Jones and Ivy Lee; parents, Brenda Butler (Willie Jones) and Danny Sweat (Patricia); sister, Amy Wright (Buddy); brothers, Ricky Willis, Jimmy Dodd (Kristi), Mark Sweat, Danny Sweat, Jr., and Bryan Jones; aunts, Bonnie Heafner and Sandra Wagoner and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Cody Dodd, Dalton Dodd, Jared Stedham, Micah Lee, Kyle Crabtree and Garrett Poland.Terry worked many years in the Calhoun County and Ft. Payne school systems. She was a mother to many, had a big heart, especially for her grandchildren and a passion for the children with special needs that she taught.She was a 1985 graduate of Alexandria High School and was Homecoming Queen in 1984.She spent her last years working alongside her brother Ricky at Fort Payne Appliance.The family will receive flowers or donations may be made to Shepherd's Cove, 408 Martling Rd, Albertville, AL 35951.She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.Condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com. Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close