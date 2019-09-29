Funeral services for Terry Lynne Sweat Lee, 52 of Fort Payne will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Terry passed away September 28, 2019 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Kent Lee; daughter, Jordan Jones (Chris); son, JonMichael Lee (Raeanne); her grandchildren, Jeslee Jones, Annalee Jones, Maylee Jones and Ivy Lee; parents, Brenda Butler (Willie Jones) and Danny Sweat (Patricia); sister, Amy Wright (Buddy); brothers, Ricky Willis, Jimmy Dodd (Kristi), Mark Sweat, Danny Sweat, Jr., and Bryan Jones; aunts, Bonnie Heafner and Sandra Wagoner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody Dodd, Dalton Dodd, Jared Stedham, Micah Lee, Kyle Crabtree and Garrett Poland.
Terry worked many years in the Calhoun County and Ft. Payne school systems. She was a mother to many, had a big heart, especially for her grandchildren and a passion for the children with special needs that she taught.
She was a 1985 graduate of Alexandria High School and was Homecoming Queen in 1984.
She spent her last years working alongside her brother Ricky at Fort Payne Appliance.
The family will receive flowers or donations may be made to Shepherd's Cove, 408 Martling Rd, Albertville, AL 35951.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 29, 2019