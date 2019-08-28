The funeral service for Mr. Terry S. Johnson, 57, of Jacksonville, was at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville with Revs. Rickey Hudson and Neva Hudson officiating. Burial followed in Seiber Cemetery. Mr. Johnson passed away on August 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Terry loved family, church, fill-in puzzles, Alabama football, and Jesus. He was also a member of Unity Church of Jacksonville. Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents, Macon D. Johnson and Edna Virginia Johnson, and a nephew, Billy Joe Johnson. He is survived by a sister, Neva A. Hudson and her husband, Rickey, of Jacksonville; brothers, Phillip Johnson, Guy "Goob" Johnson, and Ricky Johnson, all of Jacksonville; and nieces and nephews, Jamie Hudson, Paula and Jason Parris, Phil and Jill Johnson, Jacob and Roze Johnson, Gabriel and Holly Johnson, Austin and Kristen Parris, Isaac and Kaci Morris, Enzia Hudson, Skyler Parris, Brady Johnson, Conner Johnson, Kinley Johnson, Macon Johnson, Sawyer Morris, Tynslee Vera, and Carson Parris. Pallbearers were Phil Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Gabriel Johnson, Isaac Morris, Austin Parris, and Tommy Johnson. Flowers will be accepted or memorials be made to Unity Church of Jacksonville, 101 Annie Lou Drive, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2019