A Memorial Service for Mrs. Rita Blackwell Cheatwood, 61, of Anniston, will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Cheatwood went Home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 15, 2020. Mrs. Cheatwood was born in Albertville, AL. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1977 from Fyffe High School and went on to graduate from Jacksonville State University with a BA in Education. She worked for 15 years as the office manager for The Children's Place at Anniston First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Cheatwood was a wonderful artist and enjoyed oil painting country landscapes. She was a long time member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church, a former member of the Anna Sunday School Class, and a current member of the Grace Sunday School Class. Mrs. Cheatwood is preceded in death by her parents, Dottie and Oliver Blackwell. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Wallace Steve Cheatwood, of Anniston; her son, Brian Alexander Blackwell Cheatwood, of Tuscaloosa; and a sister, Nila Joan Blackwell of Sylvania, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Children's Ministry at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
