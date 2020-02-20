Theadore "Ted" R. New passed away peacefully at home in Lincoln, Alabama with his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Joyce Pullen New. Ted and Joyce raised their five children in the Huffman Community of Birmingham, Alabama and moved to Lincoln in their retirement years. Ted retired from Leeds & Northrup Co. and Southern Company Services where he worked as an engineer. Ted was born in Anniston, Alabama on April 28, 1931. He graduated from Anniston High School in 1949, and attended Jacksonville State University. Ted was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Ted and Joyce made many wonderful friends in their adopted community of Lincoln. They worship at Lincoln United Methodist Church. Ted was known as a person who enjoyed helping others; his skills at "fixing things" was known by his friends and neighbors. His greatest pride in life came from his five children; Randy New (Caroline) of Meriden, MS, Patricia New Taylor (Rodney) of Griffin, GA, Mike New (Patsy) of Birmingham, Al, Suzie New Bowers (Dan) of Chattanooga, TN and Jeannie New Stinnett of Atlanta, GA; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He also took joy watching the University of Alabama football games. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lola New; brother, Hoyt New and sister, Gladys New Turley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lincoln United Methodist Church or Lincoln Public Library. The family will receive visitors at the Lincoln United Methodist Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 between 11am and 1pm Central; followed by the service at 1pm. Condolences may be offered to the New family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 20, 2020