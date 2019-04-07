Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theddie Ford Murray. View Sign

Theddie Ford Murray died on April 1, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Theddie was born in Brownsville, TN, and married George Murray on Oct. 13, 1946. George was in the Army and he and Theddie traveled the world due to his military service. They retired in Saks, AL in 1968, where they lived for 50 years. They moved to Fort Worth in Oct., 2018.

Theddie spent 40 years as a Red Cross volunteer and volunteered at the Chemical Corps Museum Gift Shop for over 15 years. She also spent many years participating in NCO Wives Club activities wherever they were stationed. During retirement, Theddie accompanied George as they attended reunions for the Pearl Harbor Survivors, 86th Chemical Mortar Battalion, and Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.

Theddie received numerous certificates and awards for her volunteer service. She was also awarded the Chemical Corps Order of the Dragon and the Commander's Award.

Theddie is survived by her husband, George, and her four daughters: Georgia (Bob) Putzer of Manassas, VA; Cathy (Frank) Friar of Fort Worth, TX; Mary (Ken) Tucker of Livingston, AL; and Michele (Jeff) Bowden of Ohatchee, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Theddie will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

