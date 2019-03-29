Funeral service for Mrs. Thelma Louise Sherman, 80, will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Pastor David R. Allison will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Mrs. Sherman died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Anniston. Mrs. Sherman was born in Munford, TN on April 6, 1938 to Wilson Vanderbilt and Mary Leona Rose. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph J. Sherman; her daughter, Sonja McAbee (Kenneth Blair); her son, Dennis Sherman; one granddaughter, Megan Schwartz (Denzil); one grandson, Patrick Ryan McAbee (Stacey); three great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Liam Blair, and Kenneth Grayson; a beloved sister-in-law, Mary Sue Rose; and five nieces and one nephew. Pallbearers will be Ryan McAbee, Denzil Schwartz, Harold Delashmint, Gerry Hamby, Dewell Ireland, and Donnie Blackwell. Mrs. Sherman lived in many places, following her husband, as he was stationed at various U.S. Air Force bases. They retired to Anniston, Alabama in 1975. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Oxford, Hamilton Henson Sunday School. She also enjoyed serving on the Visitation Ministry Team with friends Meredith Blackwell and Martha Gallman. The family requests that donations be made to the of Central Alabama, 300 Office Park Drive, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL 35201 or to the First United Methodist Church in Oxford, P.O. Box 3261, Oxford, AL 36203. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
