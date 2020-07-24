1/1
Thelma Louise Woodard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Thelma Louise Woodard, 68, will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Sims Funeral Chapel, Elder Erica Brewster officiating. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lincoln, Alabama. She passed July 17, 2020 at Diversicare in Oxford. She was born in Choctaw, Alabama. Member of Macedonia Spiritual Church in Lincoln and later Crossroads Community Church in Anniston. She was employed as a CNA at Golden Living Nursing Home in Oxford now known as Diversicare for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Azariah and Alma Woodard; brothers, Robert Woodard, John Woodard; sisters, Johnnie Sims, Rena Woodard, Ella Woodard, Callie Woodard, Ida Killings; survivors: two sons, Eric D. Woodard of Oxford and Tarrance D. Woodard of Kentucky; two granddaughters, Erykah Groce of Oxford and Eboni Groce of Lincoln; three brothers, William Woodard and Prince Woodard both of Anniston, Nathaniel Woodard of Lincoln; two sisters, Finestra (Bishop Lorenzo) Truss and Felice Woodard both of Lincoln; one aunt, Elina Ward; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friend, Sue Henderson, the dog pound, co-workers and staff of Diversicare. Sims Funeral Service will direct.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Sims Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sims Funeral Service
431 Battle Street West
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
Wow, what a shock. Never expected to hear that you were gone. I will never ever forget the friendship we shared. We met in college,finished together and then started working together and on the same unit. We were like Thelma and Louise together. I spent many nights at your house, while I was going through my divorce. You were such a good friend. I was there for you and you was there for me. My heart aches, because we had lost touch and hadn't seen each other lately. But I will always carry you in my heart . RIP my friend, gone but never forgotten.
Icye
Friend
July 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mckinney Family
Friend
July 18, 2020
Thelma I am going to miss you so so much. You was my work momma and you was one of my best friends. I have so many great memories we shared and I will always treasure them. I miss you my friend and I love you very much. Fly high momma Thelma.
Brittany Browning
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved