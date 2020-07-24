Services for Thelma Louise Woodard, 68, will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Sims Funeral Chapel, Elder Erica Brewster officiating. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lincoln, Alabama. She passed July 17, 2020 at Diversicare in Oxford. She was born in Choctaw, Alabama. Member of Macedonia Spiritual Church in Lincoln and later Crossroads Community Church in Anniston. She was employed as a CNA at Golden Living Nursing Home in Oxford now known as Diversicare for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Azariah and Alma Woodard; brothers, Robert Woodard, John Woodard; sisters, Johnnie Sims, Rena Woodard, Ella Woodard, Callie Woodard, Ida Killings; survivors: two sons, Eric D. Woodard of Oxford and Tarrance D. Woodard of Kentucky; two granddaughters, Erykah Groce of Oxford and Eboni Groce of Lincoln; three brothers, William Woodard and Prince Woodard both of Anniston, Nathaniel Woodard of Lincoln; two sisters, Finestra (Bishop Lorenzo) Truss and Felice Woodard both of Lincoln; one aunt, Elina Ward; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friend, Sue Henderson, the dog pound, co-workers and staff of Diversicare. Sims Funeral Service will direct.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store