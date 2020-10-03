1/1
Theodore "T.R." and Shirley Jean Reeves
It's time to celebrate a wonderfully loving couple, Theodore "T.R." Reeves and Shirley Jean Reeves, who passed away on April 27, 2011 (T.R.) and August 29, 2012 (Shirley Jean). T.R. & Jean were married for 49 years and are survived by their loving nieces (who they helped raise), Brandye Fenn (Tim) and Corey Kulas (Craig), Shirley's brother, Robert Johnson (Beverly) of Birmingham, T.R.'s daughter Linda McCarley of Georgia; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces. Please join us for a celebration of their lives at Forestlawn Gardens and Mausoleum, 730 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL, Saturday, October 10th at 2:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the gathering will be social distance friendly and masks are required.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
