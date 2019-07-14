Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore William Fiorella. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore William Fiorella, 23, of Anniston, passed away July 1, 2019 in a car accident in Nevada.

Born September 21, 1995, the son of Sarah Cavender and Jeffrey Fiorella, Will was passionate about living life on his own terms as an accomplished musician, traveler and seeker. His wanderlust led him west, through Colorado, Nevada, California and Mexico, where he made many meaningful connections and friendships while discovering himself along the way. His warm and accepting nature, his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit allowed him to touch so many lives in his short time on earth. Peace to him on his journey.

Will is survived by his mother Sarah Cavender, his father Jeffrey Fiorella (Marge); his sister Mo Fiorella (Andrew Seymour); and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Annette Cavender. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the "Beneath the Skin" in lieu of flowers.

Friends and family are invited to gather to remember and honor his life at his mother's home in Anniston, Alabama at 2:00 on July 20, 2019.

Online condolences can be made at Theodore William Fiorella, 23, of Anniston, passed away July 1, 2019 in a car accident in Nevada.Born September 21, 1995, the son of Sarah Cavender and Jeffrey Fiorella, Will was passionate about living life on his own terms as an accomplished musician, traveler and seeker. His wanderlust led him west, through Colorado, Nevada, California and Mexico, where he made many meaningful connections and friendships while discovering himself along the way. His warm and accepting nature, his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit allowed him to touch so many lives in his short time on earth. Peace to him on his journey.Will is survived by his mother Sarah Cavender, his father Jeffrey Fiorella (Marge); his sister Mo Fiorella (Andrew Seymour); and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Annette Cavender. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends.Memorial donations may be made to the "Beneath the Skin" in lieu of flowers.Friends and family are invited to gather to remember and honor his life at his mother's home in Anniston, Alabama at 2:00 on July 20, 2019.Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com. Published in The Anniston Star on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close