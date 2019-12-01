Theresa Morgan Mashburn, loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away at the age of 62 on November 28, 2019, at her home in Jacksonville following a long, hard-fought battle with lupus and cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 34 years, Eddie Mashburn; sons, Jason Mashburn of Jacksonville and Joey Mashburn (Kellie) of Williamsburg, VA; stepdaughter, Dawn Breeden (John) of Gadsden; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, John Morgan (Jean) of Pensacola, FL, Kathy Shea of Portland, OR, Sharon Carrasquillo of Huntington Beach, CA, Patty Nagrone of Jacksonville, Loretta Riley (Greg) of Shertz, TX, Susan Johnston of Reston, VA, and Jim Morgan (Sandra) of Long Beach, CA; sister-in-law, Jackie Morgan and her family, of Gadsden; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and John Morgan; brother, Michael Morgan (Char); sister, Judy Morgan Rennemann; brother, Steve Morgan and mother-in-law, Fay Mashburn.
The family wishes to thank the numerous healthcare providers who helped Theresa over the years.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2019