Theresia Haynes

Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Obituary
Visitation service for Theresia Hayes, 89, of Weaver will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mrs. Hayes is survived by her daughter, Susan Graves; grandson; Robert Graves (Stephanie Gilmartin), sister, Regina Roediger (Helmut); brother, Joachim Ostermeier; grandchildren, John Hayes (Allison); great-grandchildren, Jayden Velazquez, Logan Graves, Charlotte Graves, John Carter Hayes; niece, Johanna Raucher; and very special friends, Sharon Luker, Mr. & Mrs. Nifong, and Linda Cargal. Mrs. Hayes is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hayes; son, John Hayes. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 13, 2019
