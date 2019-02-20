Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Therman Floyd, 85, of Piedmont passed away February 18, 2019 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife, Margie O. Floyd; daughters, Jana Spears (Marty), Katrina Vinyard (John), Lisa Shields; son, Jody Floyd; son in law, William Moore all of Piedmont; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor and Jeanette Dotson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beamon and Lily Floyd; sister, Mary Trammell McCord; daughter, Myra Moore; and son in law, Troy Shields,Jr. Mr. Floyd was retired from SCT Yarns and was a member of the Piedmont Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will have a private graveside service at Carmel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to cancer research. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Therman Floyd, 85, of Piedmont passed away February 18, 2019 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife, Margie O. Floyd; daughters, Jana Spears (Marty), Katrina Vinyard (John), Lisa Shields; son, Jody Floyd; son in law, William Moore all of Piedmont; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor and Jeanette Dotson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beamon and Lily Floyd; sister, Mary Trammell McCord; daughter, Myra Moore; and son in law, Troy Shields,Jr. Mr. Floyd was retired from SCT Yarns and was a member of the Piedmont Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will have a private graveside service at Carmel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to cancer research. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont

6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574

Piedmont , AL 36272

256-447-7113 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close