Therman Floyd, 85, of Piedmont passed away February 18, 2019 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife, Margie O. Floyd; daughters, Jana Spears (Marty), Katrina Vinyard (John), Lisa Shields; son, Jody Floyd; son in law, William Moore all of Piedmont; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor and Jeanette Dotson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beamon and Lily Floyd; sister, Mary Trammell McCord; daughter, Myra Moore; and son in law, Troy Shields,Jr. Mr. Floyd was retired from SCT Yarns and was a member of the Piedmont Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will have a private graveside service at Carmel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to cancer research. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 20, 2019