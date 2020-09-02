Theta Ladell (Griffith) Perry, 84, of Heflin, Alabama, was called home to be with the Lord on 08/31/2020. Theta was born on November 23, 1935, in Eulaton, Alabama. She married James Lamar Perry of Muscadine, Alabama, on December 31, 1960. Together they raised two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. While she worked at various jobs throughout her life, caring for her home and family was her passion. Theta is survived by her husband, James Lamar Perry, her son Timothy Lamar Perry (wife Carol Scott Perry and grandchildren Mckinte' Young, Tiffany Young, and Gabriel Young along with four great-grandchildren), and son Tracy Lance Perry ( wife Robbi Burch Perry and grandchildren James Lamar Perry and John Larkin Perry). Theta was preceded in death by her father, Newton Elbert Griffith, her mother Cora Emma Griffith, sisters Roberta (Griffith) Neighbors & Eleanor (Griffith) Taylor, brothers James Griffith & Tommy Griffith & Edward Griffith, grandsons Truman Burch Perry & Christopher Tanard Young, and great-grandson Adin Christopher Young. Services will be graveside at a private cemetery with only immediate family in attendance with Bob St. John officiating. Pallbearers will be: Timothy L. Perry, Tracy L. Perry, James L. Perry, John L. Perry, Patrick Taylor, and Thomas Doenitz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Theta Ladell Perry to Anniston Bible Church (3230 Coleman Road, Anniston, AL). visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com