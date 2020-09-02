1/
Theta Ladell (Griffith) Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theta Ladell (Griffith) Perry, 84, of Heflin, Alabama, was called home to be with the Lord on 08/31/2020. Theta was born on November 23, 1935, in Eulaton, Alabama. She married James Lamar Perry of Muscadine, Alabama, on December 31, 1960. Together they raised two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. While she worked at various jobs throughout her life, caring for her home and family was her passion. Theta is survived by her husband, James Lamar Perry, her son Timothy Lamar Perry (wife Carol Scott Perry and grandchildren Mckinte' Young, Tiffany Young, and Gabriel Young along with four great-grandchildren), and son Tracy Lance Perry ( wife Robbi Burch Perry and grandchildren James Lamar Perry and John Larkin Perry). Theta was preceded in death by her father, Newton Elbert Griffith, her mother Cora Emma Griffith, sisters Roberta (Griffith) Neighbors & Eleanor (Griffith) Taylor, brothers James Griffith & Tommy Griffith & Edward Griffith, grandsons Truman Burch Perry & Christopher Tanard Young, and great-grandson Adin Christopher Young. Services will be graveside at a private cemetery with only immediate family in attendance with Bob St. John officiating. Pallbearers will be: Timothy L. Perry, Tracy L. Perry, James L. Perry, John L. Perry, Patrick Taylor, and Thomas Doenitz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Theta Ladell Perry to Anniston Bible Church (3230 Coleman Road, Anniston, AL). visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dryden Funeral Home
1467 Almon Street
Heflin, AL 36264
(256) 463-2287
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Our most profound condolences and prayers to the Perry family.

John and Diane Washington
Fredericksburg, Virginia

John and Diane Washington
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved