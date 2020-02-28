Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas B. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM West Weaver Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Thomas B. Bryant, 88, will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at West Weaver Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Sills and Rev. Brian Williams officiating. Burial will be at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wellington, Al. The family will receive friends this evening from 5-7 pm at Gray Brown Service Mortuary at 1329 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, Al. Thomas met his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning after an extended illness. Survivors include daughter Pam; son Steve; three grandchildren Elise (Matt), Camellia, Forrest (Haley); two great-grandchildren Silas and Thomas J. Bryant; four brothers Lowell, Echols, Ralph and Davy Bryant and many nephews and nieces. He remained close to his cousins, especially Johnny Bryant. Thanks to Lowell, Echols and Johnny for their many visits and assistance in Tom's final years. Thanks also to Fresenius Dialysis Clinic Jacksonville and Alacare Home Health Services for care. He received his formal education at Cedar Springs Jr. High and Jacksonville HS, where he also excelled in basketball. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict . Subsequently, he continued his education at Jacksonville College, earning a BS in Business Management. At the same time, he began his 41 year career with Alabama Power, spent primarily as an appliance salesman. Thomas was a founding member of West Weaver Baptist Mission, which later became WWB Church. He cherished the time he devoted as a Sunday school superintendent and teacher. In the 1960s, he joined other fathers of Weaver in building the Weaver Baseball for Youth Program, including coaching and helping construct the first field. He continued coaching the Weaver team that competed in the Anniston Pony League. He coached championship teams, including the Alabama State Championship in the Pony League. Thanks to all of his past players from 1962-73. He remembered his baseball coaching years as "the most pure fun he ever had." In the late 1960s, he joined other parents of Weaver to lobby the county board of education and Alabama Legislature to establish a high school with the slogan: "Weaver Needs a High School!" He later served as a trustee when the school was founded. He balanced these activities with an ease and enthusiasm that made everyone want to join in and help. Thomas was a lifelong learner. To guide his life he followed The Bible. When coaching, he studied the book Fundamentals of Baseball. For salesmanship, he was influenced by The Greatest Salesman in the World and The Power of Positive Thinking. Even for quail hunting he used the book Practical Education of the Bird Dog. Undoubtedly he believed in it, because his advice to his son as he was leaving for his first solo hunt was, "Just follow the dog. He knows more about it than you do." He will be missed for a while, but we will see him again. He lived life well. In his memory donations, can be made to West Weaver Baptist Church or . 