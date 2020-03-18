Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas D. Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Golden Springs , AL View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Jacksonville , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A private family Mass for Mr. Thomas D. Hutchinson, 91, of Anniston, will be at 10 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Father John G. McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am - 12 pm on Saturday following the service at the church. A Graveside service will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Mr. Hutchinson passed away on March 15, 2020. Mr. Hutchinson was raised in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Seeking adventure, he moved to North America in his 20's. After a short time in Canada, he settled in the United States where he was a metallurgical engineer for several foundries. After retiring from Shelco Foundries in Jacksonville, AL, he continued his metallurgical work as a consultant. Mr. Hutchinson had a very creative mind and his continuous scientific research and development led to several patents. His hobbies included reading, writing, painting, and sculpting. He loved music and creating his own compositions on the piano. He enjoyed playing cribbage and being with his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mr. Hutchinson will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His English sense of humor and charm will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Hutchinson is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Lorenz Hutchinson, his parents, Raymond and Mary Hutchinson, a brother, James "Jim" Hutchinson, and a sister, Lady Margaret Craig. He is survived by four daughters, Rachel Rogers and her husband, Steve, of Jacksonville, Valerie Whitworth and her husband, Gerald, of Carrollton, GA, Vivian Hutchinson of Nashville, TN, and Jennifer Johnson of Anniston; four sons, Paul Hutchinson of Anniston, Christopher Hutchinson and his wife, LuLu, of Fullerton, CA, Douglas Hutchinson of Fayettville, GA, and Patrick Hutchinson and his wife, Becky, of Nashville; fourteen grandchildren, Thomas Rogers, Kristy Cofield, Tiffany Stewart, Ronnie Barden, Jr., Philip Rogers, Allison Whitworth, Joseph Hutchinson, Elizabeth Songy, Olivia Bradford, Christopher Hutchinson, Paul Henry, Erin Henry, Margaret Hutchinson, and Joanna Johnson; seventeen great grandchildren; and the second love of his life for the last five years, Margarete Middleton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. Hutchinson to the JSU School of Science, in care of the JSU Foundation, Rock House, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265 ( A private family Mass for Mr. Thomas D. Hutchinson, 91, of Anniston, will be at 10 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Father John G. McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am - 12 pm on Saturday following the service at the church. A Graveside service will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Mr. Hutchinson passed away on March 15, 2020. Mr. Hutchinson was raised in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Seeking adventure, he moved to North America in his 20's. After a short time in Canada, he settled in the United States where he was a metallurgical engineer for several foundries. After retiring from Shelco Foundries in Jacksonville, AL, he continued his metallurgical work as a consultant. Mr. Hutchinson had a very creative mind and his continuous scientific research and development led to several patents. His hobbies included reading, writing, painting, and sculpting. He loved music and creating his own compositions on the piano. He enjoyed playing cribbage and being with his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mr. Hutchinson will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His English sense of humor and charm will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Hutchinson is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Lorenz Hutchinson, his parents, Raymond and Mary Hutchinson, a brother, James "Jim" Hutchinson, and a sister, Lady Margaret Craig. He is survived by four daughters, Rachel Rogers and her husband, Steve, of Jacksonville, Valerie Whitworth and her husband, Gerald, of Carrollton, GA, Vivian Hutchinson of Nashville, TN, and Jennifer Johnson of Anniston; four sons, Paul Hutchinson of Anniston, Christopher Hutchinson and his wife, LuLu, of Fullerton, CA, Douglas Hutchinson of Fayettville, GA, and Patrick Hutchinson and his wife, Becky, of Nashville; fourteen grandchildren, Thomas Rogers, Kristy Cofield, Tiffany Stewart, Ronnie Barden, Jr., Philip Rogers, Allison Whitworth, Joseph Hutchinson, Elizabeth Songy, Olivia Bradford, Christopher Hutchinson, Paul Henry, Erin Henry, Margaret Hutchinson, and Joanna Johnson; seventeen great grandchildren; and the second love of his life for the last five years, Margarete Middleton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. Hutchinson to the JSU School of Science, in care of the JSU Foundation, Rock House, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265 ( www.jsu.edu/foundation ). Out of respect for the family, if anyone does feel ill or sick, please refrain from attending the visitation. Everyone is invited to offer condolences to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. The family wishes to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to their father. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close