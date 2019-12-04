Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 11:00 AM Funeral service 1:00 PM the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mr. Thomas Hugh 'Tommy' Davis Sr., 82, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Rev. Buddy Nelson, Pastor Donnie Sills, and Rick Burgess will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens, The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 until the time of the service. Mr. Davis passed away on November 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his children, Tommy Davis Jr. (Elaine), Pat Kelley (Perry), Lisa Burgess (Greg); grandchildren, Jason Davis (Misty), Josh Davis (Kristy), Nick Dabbs (Kristen), Lindsay Allen (Shane), Corey Morrison (Ashley), Jamie Davis, Whitley Howell, Taylor Burgess (Kelsea), Chandler Jones (Riley); great grandchildren, Jase Davis, Sunni Claire Davis, Garner Dabbs, Gray Dabbs, Briggs Dabbs, Annah Allen, Abbey Allen, Everett Morrison, Cullen Morrison, Sutton Morrison, Sawyer Davis, Ellis Burgess; sister, Nancy Davis Robertson (Duey), and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Davis; parents, Tom and Mary Davis; daughter, Suzy Davis; siblings, William 'Buddy' E. Davis, Herbert Davis, Helen Davis Duran, Billy Joe Davis, and Laura Davis. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mr. Davis spent his whole life in the car business. He was known as 'the walking mans friend'. At the age of 76, Mr. Davis gave his life to the Lord. He has spent the last 6 years of his life honoring and serving his Lord and Savior. He was an active member at Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan where he loved his church family very much. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his sister in law, Barbara Burrage, for loving and caring for him so well, and to his special neighbors that he dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan in Mr. Davis's name. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611



