Graveisde service for Thomas Joseph "Joe" Parrott, 84, of Anniston, will be 3 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Edgemont Cemetery with Rev. Milton Harris officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 - 3 pm at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary. Survivors include three sisters, Gail Yager and husband Ken, Mary Henderson and husband Richard and Carol Brooks and husband Randy, sister-in-law, Lynn Parrott, nieces, Cindy Norton, Allison Orth, Angie Culvertson, Kimberly Athon and Kari Matteson, nephews, Scott Yager and Todd Henderson, numerous cousins. Mr. Parrott is preceded in death by his parents, Jim, and Mary Josephine Parrott and brother Jimmy Parrott. Mr. Parrott was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mr. Parrott retired from the U.S. Post Office after 30 years of service and he also was a member of the Moose Lodge. Mr. Parrott was Baptist by faith. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 20, 2020