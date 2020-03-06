Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lamar Williams. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lamar Williams, 77, of Oxford, died Sunday, March 1, after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Carolyn Jean Bishop Williams, of Oxford; his parents Lester Matthew and Sarah Louise Seay Williams of Anniston; his brothers Robert Walker Williams, of Anniston, and James Ronald Williams, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Louise Williams of Atlanta; his son, Greggory Lamar Williams (Mandy), of Anniston; and grandson, Samuel Luke Williams, of Anniston; his sisters-in-law, Joan Williams, of Anniston; and Dora Ann Williams of Lake Charles, Louisiana.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams died on the one-year anniversary of his bride, Carolyn's, burial. Born in Anniston, Alabama, Mr. Williams graduated from Walter Welborn High School, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, and serving his country for four years, before being honorably discharged as an E4. He graduated from Jacksonville State University in the 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, prior to entering a decades-long career at Anniston Army Depot, where he retired as Missile Branch Chief, earning years of service awards. Reserved and humorous, Mr. Williams displayed an array of hobbies and interests. He excelled in photography, thoughtfully presenting family members with favorite photographs. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time in nature and studying history. An avid gardener, he grew fruit trees, plants and flowers in his yard, and spent hours in his greenhouse each week, up until the last years of his life. When he and his bride would go to their favorite Mexican restaurant in Anniston, he would bring his own homegrown tomatoes and jalapeno peppers to enhance his meal. Many times, if he saw a pitiful-looking plant on the clearance shelf at Lowe's, he would buy it, bring it home, and nurture it back to health. During his life, he spent countless hours at his lot, "Camp Mac," on Mt. Cheaha, fishing at daybreak with his brothers, camping, exploring with family, and searching for and finding coins, arrowheads and other Native American artifacts. His love of nature included birds, dogs and other animals and extended beyond just the world immediately around him: After exercise and physical work became more challenging, Mr. Williams enjoyed "visiting" cities and famous landmarks on Google Earth. His son, Gregg, said one of his earliest and favorite memories of his father was sitting in his lap, watching the moon landing on TV. Mr. Williams is remembered by family as a good man. Following Hurricane Katrina, he and his wife housed displaced relatives and drove to Mississippi to help his brother and sister-law clean out their house after it flooded with five feet of water. He was a helpful and patient long-distance resource to that same sister-law following the death of his brother. He and his wife cared for his father as he battled cancer in the '80s, and later took his mother into their home and cared for her the last years of her life. He will be missed by his family. A special and heartfelt thank you goes to Albert and Paulette "Mott" Cline for their years of loyal friendship and devotion to Mr. and Mrs. Williams, and their children. The family also warmly thanks Mary Ward, Carolyn Williams' longtime friend, who was a wonderful support system to the whole family after Mrs. Williams' passing. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Anniston Funeral Home, 3865 Hwy 431. The visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 2 pm, with the memorial taking place from 2 to 3 pm. Flowers are welcome. Those who wish to make donations in lieu of flowers may wish to donate to the Humane Society or their local animal shelter, to honor Mr. Williams's love of animals. He and his wife cared for his father as he battled cancer in the '80s, and later took his mother into their home and cared for her the last years of her life. He will be missed by his family. A special and heartfelt thank you goes to Albert and Paulette "Mott" Cline for their years of loyal friendship and devotion to Mr. and Mrs. Williams, and their children. The family also warmly thanks Mary Ward, Carolyn Williams' longtime friend, who was a wonderful support system to the whole family after Mrs. Williams' passing. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Anniston Funeral Home, 3865 Hwy 431. The visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 2 pm, with the memorial taking place from 2 to 3 pm. Flowers are welcome. Those who wish to make donations in lieu of flowers may wish to donate to the Humane Society or their local animal shelter, to honor Mr. Williams's love of animals. 