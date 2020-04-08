Graveside services for Mr. Thomas P. "Tom" Canning III, 71, of McClellan, will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Father John McDonald will be officiating. The family will receive friends at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Tom died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas P. Canning II and Billie Ruth Buckellew Canning; and three sisters, Bernadette Canning, Mary Bonnie Canning, and Genevieve Canning Wells. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Kay Manor Canning of McClellan; his son, Patrick Canning of Ohatchee; one sister, Therese (Ronald) Jones of Ohatchee; many nieces and nephews; a host of close friends; and his four-legged baby, Lola. Tom was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of the United States Postal Service, where he worked many years as a window clerk. To know Tom was to love him and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He was more than just an avid fan of Alabama football. You could ask him anything you wanted to know about the Crimson Tide, and he would rattle off statistics and numbers, and humorously gave his own views on why Alabama lost, which wasn't very often. Tom was a faithful and devoted Catholic and attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church regularly. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming and carried on the legacy his father started many years ago. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020