Private family graveside services for Mr. Thomas Patrick "Pat" Brady, 77 of Oxford, will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 11:00 AM at Dogwood Trails with Miller Funeral Home in charge. Mr. Brady passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at NHC Place of Anniston. He is survived by his children, Sherry (Randy) Cosper, Wanda (Byron) Purcell, Dena Brady, and Debbie (Steve) Green; grandchildren, Keri (Chris) Johnson, Jamie (Rikki) Cosper, Brady (Mallory) Baird, Anna (Mitch) Galloway, Michael (Morgan) Green, Britton Greene, Katie Cosper, and Cade Greene; great-grandchildren, Emily, Abby and Will Johnson, Evelyn and Eliza Kate Baird, Alexa Cosper, Makenzie and Miles Green; sister Katherine Brady Burke, brother-in-law Jeral (Inez) Clark, and nieces and nephews. Pat is preceded in death by his parents William Simon and L.E. (Lipham) Brady; his wife of 47 years, Doris Helen (Clark) Brady; and brother Herbert Brady. Pat was a retired barber with over 50 years of service in Calhoun County, an Eagle Scout, Navy veteran, and member of Choccolocco Community Church. He was a loving and caring husband, daddy, granddaddy, great-granddaddy, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Hannah, staff of NHC Place of Anniston, and Encompass Hospice team for their love and care during this difficult time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Research, the , or Encompass Hospice. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 25, 2020