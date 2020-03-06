Celebration of life service for Mr. Thomas "Tom" Lamar Williams, 76, of Oxford, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Williams passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at North East Alabama Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Williams; parents, Lester and Sarah Louise Williams. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Gregg Williams (Amanda) and Cindy Williams; grandson, Luke Williams. Mr. Williams was a native of Oxford and retired from the Anniston Army Depot. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 6, 2020