Thyra Ann Doss Smith, 82, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, following a brief illness. The Calhoun County native was born to L.M. and Emma Wilma Smith Doss. She was the widow of Rev. Orville Smith. Thyra was a licensed, ordained minister of the Congregational Holiness Church. She was a member of Nances Creek Congregational Holiness Church where she was involved in many aspects of the church from the children to the ladies' ministry. She was well known and loved by many and had been in various occupations. She was school bus driver and substitute teacher when her children were small, worked years at Piedmont Hospital, Garner's Hardware, Stinson's Jewelry, and Dansby Heritage Chapel. She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Douglas (Becky) Smith, Roger (Terri) Smith, Gary (Kelly) Smith, and Kevin (Vickie) Smith; sisters: Olene Penny and Linda (Roy) Jones; grandchildren: Keisha (Chris) Harris, Emily Smith, Christa Smith, Jentre Smith, Maggie Smith, Bryan (Kelly) Pruett, Courtney (Jason) Busby, Tyler and Troy Brandenstein; great grandchildren: Kaleigh Harris, Margot Smith, Brently and Eli Hammett, Adrian Brandenstein, Adam Garrett, Abbie and Cooper Mitchell, Gavin, Kolier, and Canaan Pruett, and Chassidy Marshall. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Rev. Stanley Willis officiating. Judge Debra Jones, Martha Garner and Christa Smith will be speakers. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Nances Creek Cemetery with Rev. John Cole officiating. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Smith Family.





