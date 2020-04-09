The Anniston Star

Timie Michelle Cosby Hines

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timie Michelle Cosby Hines.
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Heflin City Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside service for Timie Michelle Cosby Hines 37, will be Friday, April 10, at 11 am at the Heflin City Cemetery.
Ms. Cosby Hines passed away on April 3, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her children: Zondtayvius Harbour and Andrianna K. Curry; siblings: Sharon D. Smith, Peggy McDaniel, Barbara Cosby, Annie M. Cosby, Angel (Alex) Quintero, Roderick L. Cosby, George J Cosby Hines, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry Hines and Sue W. Cosby Hines.
Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 9, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.