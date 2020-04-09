Graveside service for Timie Michelle Cosby Hines 37, will be Friday, April 10, at 11 am at the Heflin City Cemetery.
Ms. Cosby Hines passed away on April 3, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her children: Zondtayvius Harbour and Andrianna K. Curry; siblings: Sharon D. Smith, Peggy McDaniel, Barbara Cosby, Annie M. Cosby, Angel (Alex) Quintero, Roderick L. Cosby, George J Cosby Hines, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry Hines and Sue W. Cosby Hines.
Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 9, 2020