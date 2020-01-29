Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home 1500 Frederick Road Opelika , AL 36801 (334)-749-8700 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Timothy Hunter Martin was held at 11:00am January 27, 2020 at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn, Pastor Jeff Redmond officiated. Timothy Hunter Martin was born June 9, 1962 in New Orleans, LA to parents Dr. Larry K. Martin and Yvonne G. Martin and was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 23, 2020. Tim was a graduate of Piedmont High School and Auburn University. He was the Art Director of Rack hunting magazine for 24 years. Tim was the most dearly devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and a friend to all. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years Allyson Martin, daughter Hunter Martin, (Alec Johnson), son Graham Martin, grandson Keller, parents, brothers; Philip and Darryl; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Tim was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. God gifted Tim with the extraordinary ability to find beauty in ordinary things. He loved music, taught himself guitar, and was an active runner-participating in more than a dozen Peachtree Road Race 10k's, as well as numerous half-marathons. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed God's creation through fly-fishing and hunting adventures across the North American and African continents. He heeded Proverbs 12:27 and "roasted his game," becoming a chef extraordinaire. His recipes can be found at "In the Kitchen" at www.buckmasters.com. He was completing an outdoor cookbook, Keepers, filled with recipes pulled from his outdoor journals and writings. Tim's dedication for the book summed up his life perfectly: My greatest hope for this cookbook is that my children and their children will recreate the smells that once came from my kitchen. And if my adventures give them a chuckle, well, that would be just fine by me. Flowers may be sent, or memorial contributions may be made to a . Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed. www.jeffcoattrant.com Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 29, 2020

Donations