Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston , AL 36806
(256)-820-5151
Visitation
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Service
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church

Memorial services for Mr. Timothy Lane Brasher, 48, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Reaves and Rev. Milton Harris officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 until service time at the church. Family request that everyone attending services wear Alabama attire. Mr. Brasher passed on Monday, August 26, 2019 at UAB. Mr. Brasher is survived by his daughter, Haley Ayn Brasher; mother, Elizabeth "Libby" Hertzog; father, Alvin Brasher; step-mother, Zada Brasher; sister, Sharon Denise (Tim) Brown; brother, William Scott (Christine) Brasher; nieces, Jennifer Brown, Beth (Taylor) Hayes, Brittany (Justin) Lindsey, Kaylee Jeter; nephews, Jonathan (Brooke) Brown, and Cole Jeter; and several great nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Damon Woods, Shane Morton, Bobby Welch, Oliver Waters, Jonathan Brown, Justin Lindsey, Taylor Hayes, and Cole Jeter. Mr. Brasher was proceeded in death by son, Timothy Hunter Brasher; and brother, Samuel Alvin Brasher. Mr. Brasher was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a avid Alabama football fan- known by many as "Bama". He was loved by all who knew him. He saw the joy in everyday situations and made the most of every moment. To know him was to love him. Through all of his life with his health issues he never complained or questioned why- he always won over the hearts of his doctors and nurses. He touched every person he met with enthusiasm and made a difference everywhere he went. Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2019

