Memorial services for Mr. Timothy O' Neil "Rusty" Parris, 64, of Piedmont will be 2:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Grace Tabernacle, 4507 White's Gap RD Jacksonville, AL 36265 with Reverends Bryan Watts and David R. Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church on Sunday. Mr. Parris passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Mr. Parris was a native of Jacksonville and had lived in Piedmont most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, which he referred to as "piddlin'" and going to Gulf Shores to fish for Mullet. He was member of Grace Tabernacle in Jacksonville. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Bobbie Parris; three step-daughters, Crystal Tovar of Tifton, GA, Amanda Martin of Gadsden, Ernestine Ferrell of Anniston; three step-sons, James Martin of Austin, TX, David R. Wilson of San Antonio, TX, Ernest Harper, Jr. of Piedmont; seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, James Parris of Piedmont, and Ernest Parris of Florida; two sisters, Shelia Parris of Florida, and Wanda Parris of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil "Sparky" and Mildred Jane Bonds Parris, a brother, Johnny Parris, and one grandson, Lu Tovar. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256)435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 6, 2019