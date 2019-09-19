The funeral service for Reverend Timothy Ray "T.R." Harper, 62, of Weaver, will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Faith Temple Christian Center in Jacksonville. Pastor John White, Pastor Tommy Miller, Pastor Frank Reid, and the Reverend Daniel Hughes will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM on Friday at the church. T.R. passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Harper. A native of Weaver, T.R. pastored various churches in Calhoun County for 33 years. For the last three years he had been part of Seven Springs Ministries, a drug and alcohol rehab, as the Men's Program Director. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Martin Harper; son, Michael Ray Harper and his wife, Julie Harper; daughter, Heather Harper Brown and her husband, Jason Brown; mother, Claire Harper; sister, Rhonda Harper Junior and her husband, Jeff Junior; grandchildren, Jordan Harper, Braxton Brown, Kirsten Walker, Hunter Brown, Payten Walker, Kendall Harper, and Carter Black; niece, Sarah Junior Brand and her husband, Clint Brand; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Randy Pate, Eddie Harper, Randy BeShears, Jeff Junior, Larry Harper, and Terry Williams. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors of UAB Medical Center and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care; and all friends and family for their care and concern during this most difficult time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 19, 2019