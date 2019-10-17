Funeral service for Timothy Wayne Rawlins 59, will be Friday, October 18, at 11 am the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerrell C. Hicks, officiating. Interment with honors will be on Monday at 12:30 pm at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. Mr. Rawlins passed away on October 8, 2019 at the V A Hospital, Birmingham. Mr. Rawlins served in the United States Army. Survivors include his father: John (Hazel) Clark; children: Marquita Rawlins, Montez Rawlins, Travis Hinton; grandchildren: Jayden Braxton, Cydon Rawlins, Justin Jones, Carter Hinson; siblings: Sakinah Abdurbari, Juanita, Denise and Iris Clark, Nakisha (Raymond) Williams, Tammy Thomson, Marsha and Lisa Clark, Captain John Fields, Ervin Clark, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Moore, his wife, Carron Rawlins, brother Aaron Hawk, grandmother, Margeta Hawk. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 17, 2019