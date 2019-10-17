The Anniston Star

Timothy Wayne Rawlins

Guest Book
  • "Tim will be missed. He was a good person. He had a great..."
    - Nona Berry
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Timothy Wayne Rawlins 59, will be Friday, October 18, at 11 am the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerrell C. Hicks, officiating. Interment with honors will be on Monday at 12:30 pm at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. Mr. Rawlins passed away on October 8, 2019 at the V A Hospital, Birmingham. Mr. Rawlins served in the United States Army. Survivors include his father: John (Hazel) Clark; children: Marquita Rawlins, Montez Rawlins, Travis Hinton; grandchildren: Jayden Braxton, Cydon Rawlins, Justin Jones, Carter Hinson; siblings: Sakinah Abdurbari, Juanita, Denise and Iris Clark, Nakisha (Raymond) Williams, Tammy Thomson, Marsha and Lisa Clark, Captain John Fields, Ervin Clark, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Moore, his wife, Carron Rawlins, brother Aaron Hawk, grandmother, Margeta Hawk. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.