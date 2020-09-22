Tina Ruth (Johnson) Marshall passed away September 19, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Ms. Marshall is survived by two sons, Michael Allen Mount (Lori) of Jacksonville and Curtis Hal Marshall (David Koegel) of Alexandria, VA; grandsons Tyler Mount (Kelsie Hudgins) and Dalton Mount (Celina Hickman); great grandson Graisyn Mount; great granddaughters Emmalyn Mount and Ramona Mount; brothers Joe Johnson (Jean) and Ray Johnson (Wanda); sister Patricia Jeffrey (Ken); and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
Ms. Marshall is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. "Jake" Johnson and Ruth Henry (Box) Johnson; a brother, Thomas Barry Johnson; a sister, Judith Lee Caylor; and Clyde F. Wolfe, her long-term companion.
Ms. Marshall was born in Anniston. After spending much of her younger childhood abroad at her father's various U.S. Army assignments, she returned home at the age of twelve upon his retirement and resided in Calhoun County the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Anniston High School and retired early as a federal employee of the Anniston Army Depot. Ms. Marshall had a special place in her heart for the elderly and spent much of the rest of her working years as a caregiver for numerous persons in their last days.
Ms. Marshall was a devout Christian. She was born a United Methodist and was a member of various churches in Calhoun County throughout her lifetime, most recently as a founding member of Word Alive International Outreach. She was a spiritual warrior and fervent in her prayer life; a member of numerous prayer circles and groups. Ms. Marshall devoted time to charitable activities, focused particularly on the struggles of single mothers and impoverished women.
The family extends their gratitude to the healthcare workers at Legacy Village of Jacksonville and NHC Healthcare Anniston for their care for her over the last seven years as Ms. Marshall endured Alzheimer's Disease, and to the nurses at RMC who were attentive to every need in her final days as she battled COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ms. Marshall's memory to The Alzheimer's Association
(http: //act.alz.org/donate
).
