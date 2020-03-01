Tom Donohoe passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 20th at the age of 93.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
His wife, Jean Clapp Donohoe, preceded him in death on June 15, 2018.
Tom is survived by four children, Mr. Robert Donohoe, Fr. Richard Donohoe, Ms. Deirdre Heagerty and Mrs. Doreen Heyburn. His grandchildren are Lt. Col Ryan Donohoe and Ms. Erin Donohoe, Mr. Spencer Telligman, Mrs. Meghan Hayes, and Ms. Devan Heyburn. His first great grandchild, Everett Allen Hayes, was born on February 19, 2020.
Tom served in the US Navy at the tail end of World War II. After the war, he attended Boston University. While at the university, he was a member of numerous organizations, most notably he rowed on the BU Rowing Team. Ultimately, he graduated from Boston University with a degree in sales management in 1949. Tom spent his entire professional career in sales management and as a salesman.
At the behest of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association, in their quest to find a venue for regattas in the South, Tom founded the Atlanta Rowing Club in 1974. The Intercollegiate Rowing Association contacted him because he was a former oarsman, for BU while he was in college. Timing was great, because he was interested in getting back into rowing and couldn't find a place to row. Tom's first races on Stone Mountain Park Lake were against the Robert E. Lee paddle boat - he frequently won! The first IRA regatta in Georgia was held at Stone Mountain Park. It was a great success! The rest is history. ARC has grown into one of the premier rowing clubs in the South and is the host of the annual Head of the Hooch Regatta.
His unexpected death is a loss for his whole family. But the birth of his great-grandson the day before he passed, was a source of great joy and pride for him. May he rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal: 2601 Henderson Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30345 at 11 AM, March 30, 2020.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2020