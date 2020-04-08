A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Tommy Harold Smith, 60, of Alexandria, will be held by the family at a later date. Mr. Smith died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at NEARMC. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, Acie and Fannie Wallace Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of six years, Darlene Smith of Alexandria; his children, Michael (Nicole) Smith of Locust Fork, Teresa (Tim) Blevins of Weaver, Katie (Brett) Terrell of Weaver and Lauren Lee of Abilene, Texas; his step-children, Aleisha (Daniel) Presley of Cullman, Tim (Teresa) Blevins of Weaver, Tiffany Blevins of Alexandria and April (Zach) Blevins of Anniston; 17 grandchildren; two brothers, David (Paula) Smith of Saks and Dannie (Carla) Smith of Oxford; several nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Pamela Paschal of Alexandria; and his "Best Buddies", Gerald Estes, Archie Rice, Randy Adams, Morris Randolph and Mike "Cathead" Kines. Mr. Smith was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors. He enjoyed watching Alabama football and was a die-hard fan. Touching anything orange was considered taboo to him and bad luck for his Crimson Tide. In his spare time, Mr. Smith enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He loved listening to music, playing the guitar and gardening. Mr. Smith will always be remembered for his fun-loving nature and being "#5" in his infamous club. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020