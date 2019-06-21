Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Hill. View Sign Service Information Quattlebaum Funeral Home 319 College Street Roanoke , AL 36274 (334)-863-4141 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Quattlebaum Funeral Home 319 College Street Roanoke , AL 36274 View Map Lying in State 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Roanoke First United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Roanoke First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Tommy Hill, age 81, of Roanoke, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Roanoke First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Martin, Chuck Marcum, and Dan Washburn officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019. Mr. Hill will lie in state one hour prior to services beginning on Saturday. Mr. Hill passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Freddie Pool Hill of Roanoke; his son, Dusty Hill (wife, Donna) of St. Croix and grandchildren, Bryan Hill, Melissa Hill Markwell, Kurt Rowland, and Troy Rowland; his daughter, Gloria Daniel (husband, Chris) of Kennesaw, GA and grandchildren, Cody Daniel, Misti Daniel Carmean, Emily Daniel Jackson, and Austin Daniel; his daughter, Debbie Waller (husband, Dan) and grandchildren, Daniel Waller and Danalee Waller; and his son, Bryan Hill of Roanoke and grandson, Bryan Hill, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Judge Jimmy Pool (wife, Carol) of Montgomery, AL. Mr. Hill's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Roanoke First United Methodist Church Men's Sunday School Class and Coaches/Sport Personnel will serve as honorary pallbearers. A lifelong resident of Randolph County, Mr. Hill was born on August 23, 1937, the son of Bill and Beck Hill. He was a member of Roanoke First United Methodist Church, where he served as president of the Men's Sunday School Class. He also served as the mayor of Roanoke and on the Roanoke City Council for several years. In addition, he was the owner of Hill's Sporting Goods and worked as a sporting goods salesman for many years before retiring from BSN at age 80. Mr. Hill also served as former president of Handley Quarterback Club and on the board of directors at Livingston College. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Roanoke First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Roanoke, AL 36274 or Water Break Ministries, 108 N. 26th Avenue, Lanett, AL 36863 or Funeral services for Tommy Hill, age 81, of Roanoke, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Roanoke First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Martin, Chuck Marcum, and Dan Washburn officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019. Mr. Hill will lie in state one hour prior to services beginning on Saturday. Mr. Hill passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Freddie Pool Hill of Roanoke; his son, Dusty Hill (wife, Donna) of St. Croix and grandchildren, Bryan Hill, Melissa Hill Markwell, Kurt Rowland, and Troy Rowland; his daughter, Gloria Daniel (husband, Chris) of Kennesaw, GA and grandchildren, Cody Daniel, Misti Daniel Carmean, Emily Daniel Jackson, and Austin Daniel; his daughter, Debbie Waller (husband, Dan) and grandchildren, Daniel Waller and Danalee Waller; and his son, Bryan Hill of Roanoke and grandson, Bryan Hill, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Judge Jimmy Pool (wife, Carol) of Montgomery, AL. Mr. Hill's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Roanoke First United Methodist Church Men's Sunday School Class and Coaches/Sport Personnel will serve as honorary pallbearers. A lifelong resident of Randolph County, Mr. Hill was born on August 23, 1937, the son of Bill and Beck Hill. He was a member of Roanoke First United Methodist Church, where he served as president of the Men's Sunday School Class. He also served as the mayor of Roanoke and on the Roanoke City Council for several years. In addition, he was the owner of Hill's Sporting Goods and worked as a sporting goods salesman for many years before retiring from BSN at age 80. Mr. Hill also served as former president of Handley Quarterback Club and on the board of directors at Livingston College. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Roanoke First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Roanoke, AL 36274 or Water Break Ministries, 108 N. 26th Avenue, Lanett, AL 36863 or www.wbcoachesministries.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Anniston Star on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close