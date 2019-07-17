Memorial services for Traci Canter, 54 of Piedmont, will be held at 4 pm, July 27th at the Asberry Church on Roy Webb Road. Traci passed away peacefully at the Northside Nursing Home in Gadsden on July 12th, 2019. She was a wonderful person and would help anybody she could. A fighter who fought a very good fight battling cancer until it finally beat her. She loved her four children and her 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Canter, and by her sister Cynthia Bullock. Traci is survived by her daughter, Leann Rochester and her husband James; 3 sons; Jason Hill and his wife, Elisha, Jerome Schoonhoven and his wife, Carley, Aaron Schoonhoven and his wife, Stephanie; by her mother, Annie Coheley, a brother Solomon Canter and his wife, Amanda; and by 12 grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to Alacare Hospice and to Casey Roberts for the special care that you gave her, she loved you and Jinell "Mink" A special thanks to Asberry Church for you help.