Travis Cofield Skinner, age 80 of Springville passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, granddaddy, brother and friend to all he knew. He retired from The Birmingham News with many years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rhudie and Ethel Skinner. He is survived by his wife, Margie Skinner; his sons, Dennis Skinner, Kenny (Christi) Skinner and Steve (Kathryn) Skinner; his grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Skellet, Stephanie (Ted) Brown, Heather Skinner, Jonathan Skinner, Ashley (Travis) Ashe and Micah Skinner; and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 am until 12 pm. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Springville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Special Equestrians at www.specialequest.org
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 27, 2019