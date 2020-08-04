1/1
Trenton Lee Roberts
Trenton Lee Roberts, 34 of Oxford, Alabama, passed away in a car accident on July 31, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Whitman (Jerry); father, David Keith Roberts; brother, Matthew Tyler Roberts (Heather); nieces, Brooklyn and Harper Roberts; maternal grandparents, Robert and Louise Roberts, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Trenton was known to be a kind and compassionate young man. He had confessed Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He loved his family. He was a 2004 graduate of Oxford High School and a 2008 graduate of Jacksonville State University.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Horace 'Doc' and Ruby Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Calhoun County Baptist Association or a local human society.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611
256-831-4611


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
