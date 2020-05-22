Troy D. Page
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Troy D. Page, 88, of Alexandria, AL will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the home of Doug and Phoebe Trantham, with Rev. Mike Owens officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the memorial service. The service will be held outdoors in the backyard in order to observe social distancing. The Trantham home is located at 1460 State Farm Road, Alexandria, AL 36250. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Doug and Phoebe Trantham
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved