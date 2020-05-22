A memorial service for Troy D. Page, 88, of Alexandria, AL will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the home of Doug and Phoebe Trantham, with Rev. Mike Owens officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the memorial service. The service will be held outdoors in the backyard in order to observe social distancing. The Trantham home is located at 1460 State Farm Road, Alexandria, AL 36250. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.