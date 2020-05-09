Troy D. Shaw, age 81 of Pinson, AL passed away on May 6, 2020. Troy was a native of Anniston, AL and served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was a manager at Piggly Wiggly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Linda Dianne Shaw; one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his daughters, Keela Carlisle (Larry) and Wendy Wesley Coppock; his grandchildren, Brooklyn Rutledge (Rush), Drew Wesley, Lacey Carlisle, and Morgan Burns; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on May 8 at 12pm at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville.

