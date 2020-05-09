Troy D. Shaw
Troy D. Shaw, age 81 of Pinson, AL passed away on May 6, 2020. Troy was a native of Anniston, AL and served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was a manager at Piggly Wiggly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Linda Dianne Shaw; one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his daughters, Keela Carlisle (Larry) and Wendy Wesley Coppock; his grandchildren, Brooklyn Rutledge (Rush), Drew Wesley, Lacey Carlisle, and Morgan Burns; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on May 8 at 12pm at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2546
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Troy. I wish peace for all of you. He was a good man.
Lynn Forbus
Family
May 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Melvin chapman
Friend
May 8, 2020
Keela
Daughter
May 8, 2020
Keela
Daughter
