Mr. Troy Page 88, of Alexandria, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 while residing at the Bill Nichols State Veterans' home in Alexander City, AL. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clorine Page; brothers and sisters, Carl Page, Clinton Page, Clarence Page, Virginia Prickett, Frances Lusk, and Ione Moore.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years, Catherine Page of Alexandria; daughter, Phoebe and her husband Doug Trantham of Alexandria; granddaughter, Page Trantham of Alexandria; grandson, Daniel Trantham (Carla) of Alexandria; three great grandchildren, Sadie, Sawyer, and Callie Trantham all of Alexandria; one brother, Gene "Bob" Page (Clara) of Dothan; and several nieces and nephews.
Troy served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he spent most of his career in the retail grocery business. Troy was well known in the Alexandria community for the many years he spent running Page's Sav-A-Stop. He was a faithful member of Leatherwood Baptist Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home and Legacy Village of Jacksonville, for the care they have given to Troy over the last couple of years.
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage, do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9
Memorial service for Mr. Page will be announced at a later date. A private family burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mike Owens officiating.
