Funeral Service for Truman Ray Cash, 88 of Alexandria, will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Dr. Garry Ragsdale officiating. Mr. Cash passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 12-2 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial at Edgemont Cemetery. Mr. Cash was born October 19, 1931 and lived in the Saks Community. After graduating from Alexandria High School in 1950, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served 4 years on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Randolph. In 1956 he joined the U.S. Air Force where served for 19 years before retiring. He then worked at the Anniston Army Depot for 20 years. Mr. Cash was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria since 1978 and served in several capacities over the years including Sunday School Director, Discipleship Training Director, Sunday School Teacher, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was a trustee for 10 years over the Mr. Zion Cemetery. He made 18 mission trips with Carpenters for Christ here in the states, helping to build church buildings. He was also a volunteer for 20 years at the North Baptist Service Center. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Eula Moses Cash; brothers, William Clyde Cash and John Lewis Cash; sisters Mary Jones and Lorraine Davis and great granddaughter Harper Rae Kelley. Ray is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Carter Cash; daughter, Phyllis Cash Kelley, son-in-law Keith Kelley; grandsons, Michael Kelley and Jeremy Kelley and great granddaughter Emma Grace Kelley, several nieces and nephews. Ray loved the Lord, the church, his family, his country and Alabama Football.