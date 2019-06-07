Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tula Borden. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Tula Borden, 92, of Ohatchee, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The Reverend Ronald Chapman, Mrs. Borden's nephew, will officiate. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Borden passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie L. and Rose Etta Chapman; her sister, Beulah Snider; and her brothers, Floyd Chapman, Melvin Chapman, Fred Chapman, Bill Chapman, and Charlie "Amon" Chapman. Mrs. Borden was a long-time resident of Calhoun County and was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church. Mrs. Borden had the sweetest soul, and she would light up a room with her smile and infectious laugh. She always made sure she cooked everyone's favorite foods and you could not leave her house hungry. She loved family more than anything. Shopping was a must, and she took great pride in her appearance. Mrs. Borden served as a dental hygienist and loved her work. A trip to grandmother's was a trip to get your teeth checked. The success of her entire family was her constant goal. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, William Harlan Borden, of Ohatchee; daughter, Becky Webber and her husband Dennis, of Ohatchee; granddaughters, Melanie Webber and Stephanie Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Winslett (Chris), Ashton Wilson, Nicholas Freiberger and Madison Thinnes; one great-great- grandson, Hunter Winslett; sister, Ellie Turner of Panama City, FL; sister-in-law, Donna Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Borden's grandsons and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Alacare Hospice, Cassie Rush, Renee Lehr and her caregiver, Priscilla Kyle. Published in The Anniston Star on June 7, 2019

