Tula Mae Strickland, age 91, left this earthly home for her Heavenly reward on April 24, 2019. She is the daughter of Homer and Lura Kendrick Strickland. She was born in Albertville, AL on May 12, 1927. She and her Dad ran H. C. Strickland Grocery on Martling Road until he passed from this earth, and she continued to operate the store until August of 1995 at which time she moved to Jacksonville, AL. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ and attended Blessing, North Broad Street and then Jacksonville church of Christ. She is survived by her loving sister Ella Ruth Strickland Shipp and niece Frances Shipp along with many relatives and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents Homer and Lura Strickland and baby sister Frances Faye Strickland along with her grandparents and other relatives. Tula Mae loved her family and friends and always enjoyed being around her cousins at reunions and other visits. The last 10 years Tula Mae and her sister lived with her niece Frances Shipp who was her caregiver as she aged and needed more attention and assistance. As her health declined the family was blessed by friends and members of the Jacksonville church of Christ who aided in her care and attention. She was also cared for by Gloria Brackett on a regular basis through Comfort Keepers Services. Despite loving, constant care by many her Alzheimer's took her ability to be cared for at home due to her needs being too great. She also developed an issue with her heart on December 6 and spent 6 days in the hospital and was then transferred to Rehabilitation at NHC Anniston. Tula Mae will be missed by those who knew her. The family would like to thank: RMC hospital, NHC Place, Comfort Keepers and all caregivers, family, friends and church family who visited, helped with her care and shared their love. A special "thank you" to her daily caregiver Gloria Brackett until she had to move to NHC. Visitation and funeral will be held April 26, 2019 at Albertville Memorial Chapel, 5011 U.S. HWY 431 South in Albertville, AL. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with the funeral beginning promptly at 4:00 p.m. Acapella singing will be led by Homer Smith from the Jacksonville church of Christ and the Jacksonville church of Christ preacher Allen Webster will conduct the services. Pallbearers will be relatives and friends: Tony Kendrick, Tony Simmons, Ronnie Hubbard, Andrew Lancaster, P. T. Tiffany , Dustin Brock. Graveside services will be held immediately following the regular service at Blessing church of Christ cemetery. Request donations be made to Blessing Church of Christ or Jacksonville church of Christ in memory of Tula Mae Strickland. Flowers will be accepted. Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

