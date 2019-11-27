Funeral services for Dr. Veldon J Bennett, 86, of Gardendale, formerly of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1217 Lenlock Lane, Anniston, AL 36206) with Donny R. Ford officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at 2:45 p.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Dr. Bennett passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Snarr Bennett; and parents, Ivan Osborn Bennett and Roma Gull. A native of Meadow, Utah, Dr. Bennett was born January 21, 1933. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West German mission, from 1953 to 1956. In 1957, he joined the Army and married Margaret Snarr on December 17, 1957 in Weisbaden, Germany. Dr. Bennett was a professor and Foreign Language Department Head from 1971 to 1998. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Survivors include his children, Steve Bennett and his wife, Carole, Doug Bennett and his wife, Tina, Lori Adami and her husband, Andy, JaNae Bozeman and her husband, Mike, and Chris Bennett and his wife, Jennifer; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Brunson and Marilyn Andengaard; and many nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Bennett, Tanner Bennett, and Garrett Bennett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humanitarian Aid Fund at www.ldsphilanthropies.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. KL Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019