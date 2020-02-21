Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Jane Smith Howell. View Sign Service Information Dansby Heritage Chapel 707 Southern Ave. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-4747 Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Jane Smith Howell, 90, of Piedmont, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 10, 1929 in Hickory NC to Emma and William Walter Smith, the sixth of eleven children. Though life was hard in those days, she would talk of good times growing up. Her job in the family was to work in the garden where she developed a love of yard work. One of her last dreams was of her running in the woods trying to keep up with her brothers. Her hobbies included grandchildren, sewing, reading, quilting, game shows, crossword puzzles, baseball, watching ice skating, and gardening. She got so much enjoyment watching the birds at her feeders all year long. Her motto was Love, Love, Love. Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her parents Emma and William Walter Smith; four brothers; five sisters; her in-laws, Clark and Aleph Howell; her devoted husband, Johnnie Mack Howell; grandson, Brandon Begue; great-granddaughters, Rebekah Boswell, Bailee Anne Ooten; and grandson, Mark Boswell. Survived by: Sisters, Venus Cline of Seal Beach Ca and Sible Smith of Stoney Point NC. Survived by her children: Angela Hulsey (Jeff), Linda Tubb (Hal), Beverly Beam, (Larry), Gloria Reid (Denny), Debra Howell and Robert Howell (Beth). Grandchildren: Michelle Boswell, Laura Phillips (Joe), Christina Chesterton (Gene), Shawna Littlejohn (Roger), Brent Reid, Emily Reid, Kristin Hulsey, Marissa Stanley (Joel), Jessica Highfield (Cliff), Cody Ooten (Kate), Adam Ooten, Amber Howell, Hannah Howell and Chase Howell (Jordan). Great-grandchildren: Jordan Boswell (Adrienne), Tiffany Harmon (Jonah), Cherish Nimal(Elijah), Emily Boswell, Bayley Chesterton, Bradley Chesterton, Trinity Hulsey, Ethan Pizano, Adalynn Reid Moschel, Montana Highfield, Memphis Highfield, Noah Littlejohn, Austin Littlejohn, Abigail Ooten, Azaryah Phillips, Darashyah Phillips, Tachasyah Phillips, Wyatt Stanley, and Caroline Howell. Great-great grandchildren: Sophia Harmon and Khalil Boswell. Also survived by one special friend, Jean Foster (she loved the Lord). Although we were one big blended family, she always thought of us as her children and grandchildren and loved each and every one of us. We aren't step, we aren't half, we are just family. Mrs. Howell requested that donations be made to the Piedmont Rescue Squad. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Howell Family. Vera Jane Smith Howell, 90, of Piedmont, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 10, 1929 in Hickory NC to Emma and William Walter Smith, the sixth of eleven children. Though life was hard in those days, she would talk of good times growing up. Her job in the family was to work in the garden where she developed a love of yard work. One of her last dreams was of her running in the woods trying to keep up with her brothers. Her hobbies included grandchildren, sewing, reading, quilting, game shows, crossword puzzles, baseball, watching ice skating, and gardening. She got so much enjoyment watching the birds at her feeders all year long. Her motto was Love, Love, Love. Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her parents Emma and William Walter Smith; four brothers; five sisters; her in-laws, Clark and Aleph Howell; her devoted husband, Johnnie Mack Howell; grandson, Brandon Begue; great-granddaughters, Rebekah Boswell, Bailee Anne Ooten; and grandson, Mark Boswell. Survived by: Sisters, Venus Cline of Seal Beach Ca and Sible Smith of Stoney Point NC. Survived by her children: Angela Hulsey (Jeff), Linda Tubb (Hal), Beverly Beam, (Larry), Gloria Reid (Denny), Debra Howell and Robert Howell (Beth). Grandchildren: Michelle Boswell, Laura Phillips (Joe), Christina Chesterton (Gene), Shawna Littlejohn (Roger), Brent Reid, Emily Reid, Kristin Hulsey, Marissa Stanley (Joel), Jessica Highfield (Cliff), Cody Ooten (Kate), Adam Ooten, Amber Howell, Hannah Howell and Chase Howell (Jordan). Great-grandchildren: Jordan Boswell (Adrienne), Tiffany Harmon (Jonah), Cherish Nimal(Elijah), Emily Boswell, Bayley Chesterton, Bradley Chesterton, Trinity Hulsey, Ethan Pizano, Adalynn Reid Moschel, Montana Highfield, Memphis Highfield, Noah Littlejohn, Austin Littlejohn, Abigail Ooten, Azaryah Phillips, Darashyah Phillips, Tachasyah Phillips, Wyatt Stanley, and Caroline Howell. Great-great grandchildren: Sophia Harmon and Khalil Boswell. Also survived by one special friend, Jean Foster (she loved the Lord). Although we were one big blended family, she always thought of us as her children and grandchildren and loved each and every one of us. We aren't step, we aren't half, we are just family. Mrs. Howell requested that donations be made to the Piedmont Rescue Squad. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Howell Family. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close