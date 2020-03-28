Vickie Lynn Duncan, 64, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Harald Reinhard Duncan of Nances Creek; daughter, Heather Johnstone of Saks; son, James "Bubba" Johnstone (Brittney) of Nances Creek; step-daughter, Amy Davis (Joe) of Huntsville; step-son, John Brant Duncan (Gloria) of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Brylee Johnstone, Briggs Johnstone, Beckett Johnstone, Keegan Davis, Evan Davis and Cameron Duncan; mother, Rose Ingram Dothard of Nances Creek; three sisters, Laura Dothard of Nances Creek, Terry Dothard of Piedmont and Tina Usry (Scott) of Dearmanville; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Mrs. Duncan was an Alabama native and had been a resident of the Nances Creek Community for the past 21 years. She was a graduate of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham and was of the Baptist faith. She was a very loving wife and loving person in general, enjoyed traveling, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her father, Gary Dothard; grandparents, Clarence David and Lois Cole Dothard and William T. and Jewel Davis Ingram; and uncles, Dave Dothard and E. C. Dothard. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Midsouth Division, Region 7, 1100 Ireland Way, Ste. 201, Birmingham, AL 35205. Services will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020