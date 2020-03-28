The Anniston Star

Vickie Lynn Duncan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Lynn Duncan.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL
36272
(256)-447-7113
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vickie Lynn Duncan, 64, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Harald Reinhard Duncan of Nances Creek; daughter, Heather Johnstone of Saks; son, James "Bubba" Johnstone (Brittney) of Nances Creek; step-daughter, Amy Davis (Joe) of Huntsville; step-son, John Brant Duncan (Gloria) of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Brylee Johnstone, Briggs Johnstone, Beckett Johnstone, Keegan Davis, Evan Davis and Cameron Duncan; mother, Rose Ingram Dothard of Nances Creek; three sisters, Laura Dothard of Nances Creek, Terry Dothard of Piedmont and Tina Usry (Scott) of Dearmanville; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Mrs. Duncan was an Alabama native and had been a resident of the Nances Creek Community for the past 21 years. She was a graduate of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham and was of the Baptist faith. She was a very loving wife and loving person in general, enjoyed traveling, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her father, Gary Dothard; grandparents, Clarence David and Lois Cole Dothard and William T. and Jewel Davis Ingram; and uncles, Dave Dothard and E. C. Dothard. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Midsouth Division, Region 7, 1100 Ireland Way, Ste. 201, Birmingham, AL 35205. Services will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.