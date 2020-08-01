Violet F. Delker, 85, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Brethren Care Village. Born October 27, 1934 in Eureka, South Dakota, she was the daughter of Matt K. and Katie (Hagel) Fischer. Violet was a 1951 graduate of Eureka High School and was a teacher in South Dakota and North Dakota. She then worked in Civil Service in missile defense in A.A.D. in Bynum, Alabama. She enjoyed cleaning, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, embroidery and quilting. Violet loved cooking and baking with her favorites being big family meals and Sunday dinners. She loved her extended family at Brethren Care and the time she spent with them. She married the love of her life, Robert H. Delker on August 26, 1951 celebrating almost 69 years of marriage, who survives. She is also survived by her children, Kathy (Jack) Townsend, Bob (Brenda) Delker, Chuck (Melanie) Delker and Bonnie (Dave) Banks; her grandchildren, Chad (Trisha), Kristen (Kevin), Rebecca, Casey, Jamie, Brannen and Jacob; many and much loved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her sister, Jan Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, R.J. Delker and seven brothers and sisters. A private memorial service will be held for the family at Brethren Care Village conducted by Chaplain Dean Pierce. Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Care Village, 2000 Center St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com