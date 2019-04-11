Funeral service for Mrs. Violet Griffith Brooks, 93, will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Cary Snelling will be officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. Mrs. Brooks, known to everyone as Maw-Maw, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Terry Brooks; three grandchildren, Betty Lynn Snelling, Becky Boyette, and Pepper Brooks; two step-grandchildren, Jay Parmer and Misty Crosson; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Almedia Phillips and Nancy Ralston; one daughter-in-law, Connie Brooks, many nieces and nephews; and her quilting friends, Janice Smitherman, Shirley Burt, Susie Brown, Cat Amerson, Daphne Robinson, and Edna Faulkner. Pallbearers will be Roscoe Griffith, Zack Griffith, Ronnie Henderson, Leon Dodd, Mike Dodd, David Griffith, David McCurry, and Sammy McCurry. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she has faithfully attended since 1947. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Mrs. Brooks is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Brooks; her son, Robert Brooks; five sisters, Ruth McCurry, Mildred Thornton, Cleo Dodd, Elizabeth Rogers, and Nora Rhodes; and three brothers, L.R. Griffith, Paul Griffith, and Emmie Griffith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alacare Hospice and their nurses, Cassie Rush and Renee Lehr, for their loving support and care. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2019